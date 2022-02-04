Nicki Minaj says she had no clue about Rihanna's pregnancy

Nicki Minaj was as surprised as everyone else by the news of Rihanna's pregnancy as she admitted having no idea about the baby on-the-way.

The Bang Bang rapper is a good friend of the Umbrella singer and they both are usually seen hanging out together.

During her conversation on DJ Buck& Friends show for HOT 93.7 at Hartford, the 39-year-old rapper was quizzed whether or not she knew that RiRi and A$AP Rocky were expecting a child.

In response, the Anaconda rapper revealed that she absolutely didn’t know about it. Minaj said that she even advised Rocky to start his family with the Fenty Beauty founder.

“We were laughing, so I would have never known but I am so freaking happy for both of them,” she added.

The couple, on January 30, unveiled gorgeous pictures of them walking around in New York City while, Rihanna showed off her baby bump.

Minaj was quick to react to the couple’s big news as she shared the photograph on her Instagram Story.