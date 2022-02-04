Selena Gomez reveals the true reason she felt forced into wearing makeup

Lyricist and songwriter Selena Gomez recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about the overwhelming feelings of unworthiness, back in her younger years.



Gomez got candid about it all while interviewing with Glamour UK.

She started off by telling the magazine about the days she’d feel forced into wearing makeup if she wanted to appear presentable to the masses.



She tugged at heartstrings with her admission and was also quoted saying, "I'd tell her that makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need.”

There was also a time when Gomez admits she “used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I've gotten older."

Now the most important product in her arsenal can be reduced down to merely “hydrated skin” since “it’s very important to me now.”