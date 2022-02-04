‘Too much public history,’ Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t want Kim Cattrall to join SATC revival

And Just Like That... finale ended on an emotional note, leaving fans hoping for another season. After dispensing Big’s ashes into the Seine, Carrie texted Samantha with hopes of meeting for a cocktail.

Fans speculate that Carrie and Samantha’s reunion might end the feud between the Sex And the City’s co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall.

Recently, the show’s lead star Parker opened up about Cattrall’s absence from the revival. SJP, who essays the famous character Carrie Bradshaw, was asked if she would be OK with Cattrall returning to the popular franchise.

Speaking to Variety, Parker said, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."

The actress, 56, continued, "I haven't participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know."

In the premiere episode of the HBO Max revival series, it was explained that Samantha (Cattrall) moved to London for work, later revealing that her "pride got damaged" after Carrie (Parker) had to let her go as a publicist.

Though Cattrall was absent from the screen of the 10-episode series, her character was present throughout the storyline. She and Carrie communicated over text multiple times, and they connected following the shocking, sudden death of Mr. Big.

Speaking on her Cattrall’s absence from the show, Parker added, “We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she [Cattrall] wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Parker candidly opened up about the "very distinct line" between Cattrall and her character Samantha, and said, "Samantha's not gone. Samantha's present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn't villainized. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her."