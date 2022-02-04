Jaya Bachchan in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Jaya Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on January 31, a BMC official confirmed on Friday

Jaya Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating, the Times of India reported on Friday, February 4.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official on Friday confirmed the same in a statemen, sharing that the veteran actress had, in fact, tested positive on January 30.

“Today is the 5th day since Jaya Bachchan tested covid positive,” the official said.

Bachchan’s positive diagnosis comes just days after her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Shabana Azmi announced that she had contracted COVID-19; the two had been shooting for the Karan Johar film together in Delhi.

Azmi, in her statement, had said, “Have tested positive for COVID… Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested.”

According to reports, filming for the film was halted after Bachchan tested positive and the upcoming shooting schedule in Delhi has also been rescheduled.

The matriarch of the prestigious Bachchan household isn’t the only one to have contracted the virus since the pandemic began; earlier in 2020, the whole Bachchan clan had tested positive, including her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.