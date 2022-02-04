Spice Girls cancel reunions and movie plans after splitting again

Spice Girls reunion plans have reportedly been scrapped.
As per sources, plans for a tour and a movie have ended due to a new surge in COVID-19 cases.
The decision was mainly initiated by Geri Horner and Mel B for private reasons. The girls last reunited during a reunion tour in 2019.
"It was going brilliant — but Covid killed the momentum," a source told The Sun.
"Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”
However, it is reported that the girls would gather together for Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn's wedding with Nicola Peltz. Till then, the members are focusing on their individual projects.
