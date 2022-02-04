Victoria Beckham styles Deepika Padukone for 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Victoria Beckham is giving a shoutout to superstar Deepika Padukone as she turns heads for Gehraiyaan promotions.

Padukone, who is currently busy attending media appearances for her upcoming film, dressed into a special number from the former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham's latest collection.

The designer later went on to give Padukone a shoutout on her Instagram profile.

"Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks," captioned Victoria on her photo-sharing app this Thursday.

Take a look:

