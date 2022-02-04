Dakota Johnson to star in Spider-Man spin-off Madam Web?

Dakota Johnson is seemingly ready to enter the world of Marvel.

The 32-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to star in Spider-Man spin-off movie Madame Web.

The Sony Pictures project according to Deadline, would be helmed by S.J. Clarkson. The screenplay of the upcoming flick is to be written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the comics, Madame Web is described as a "mutant who can predict the future of Spidey superheroes and is usually drawn as an old woman who is blind and paralyzed. She is essentially surrounded by web-like machinery to help her live and stay safe," reports New York Post.

The character was first introduced in 1980’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic.