BAFTA nominations: Prince William is happy after Kristen Stewart fails to make the list?

Kristen Stewart played William's mother in Spencer film

By Web Desk
February 04, 2022
People were speculating that BAFTA awards ceremony could be awkward for Prince William because he might well have to honour Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, who played Diana in "Spencer".

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge dislikes depictions of his late mother in movies and TV shows.

British TV personality Richard Eden on Thursday said Prince William will be relieved that he no longer faces the prospect of having to watch Kristen Stewart win an award for playing his mother.

His remarks came after BAFTA nominations for Leading Actress category were announced and it did not include Kristen Stewart's name. 