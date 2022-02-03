How Meghan Markle left wedding guests shocked with 'unusual' move

Meghan Markle had reportedly left her guests absolutely shocked with her 2018 wedding day speech.
According to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s unofficial biography Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex made some heartfelt comments over beginning her new life.
This move seemingly shocked onlookers as this was the first time she spoke publicly in the UK which experts have said is unusual for a royal bride.
"A first for a royal bride, the move reinforced the idea that this American was no typical duchess. You could literally hear a pin drop," it read.
"'For her to have been quiet for as long as she had, and then have this really safe space where she could give these heartfelt remarks, it was a really special moment
"'She spent so many years, whether on campus, on TV, or advocating for women to be empowered, speaking out. And she's respected that."
People close to her reflected that they had "missed hearing her speak", the source added: "Apparently Meghan felt the same way, because she laughed [and said], 'I know it's been a while'."
