Britney Spears pens a thank you note for her lawyer: 'I simply adore you'

Britney Spears is going all out o express sheer gratitude towards Mathew Rosengart -the man who set her free from the 13-year conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped a couple of photos as she joined Rosengart for lunch.

The 40-year-old singer wrote in the caption of the post, “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!”

“We accidentally matched for lunch!!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!,” she expressed while adding, “I simply adore you !!!!"

When the Gimme More song-maker's conservatorship was terminated on November 12, Rosengart told the reporters after hearing, “Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney,” he added.



