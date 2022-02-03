Is there a season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ in the works?

'And Just Like That' star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker has hinted at a season two

And Just Like That star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker has hinted at a season two for the hit HBO Max show in a recent interview.

Talking to Variety, Parker confirmed that she and fellow executive producer Michael Patrick King have been talking about working on a season 2 for the show, feeding fuel to reports that the likelihood of one is high.

“Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’ There’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum,” said Parker, 56.

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer at HBO Max, also hinted at the same, saying that the viewership number for the first season have been great.

“In terms of viewership, it’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception,” he said.