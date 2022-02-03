Alicia Keys reveals struggles on the delicate balancing act of motherhood and music

Alicia Keys recently shed some light on the delicate juggling act she balances as a mother and musician.

The singer weighed in on her personal struggles while interviewing with People magazine.

For those unversed, Keys is a 15 times Grammy award-winning artist that has been maintaining a delicate balance when it comes to motherhood and her music career.

During her interview with the outlet, the singer started off by giving a peek into how she keeps it all together and admitted, "Everything with me is about wellness."

"That's what all of this is about, taking the everyday and turning it into a small bit of a ritual so that you can have a moment for yourself."

Another way Keys practices self-care is through moving her body and exercising. She even went on to admit, "a little bath" is one of her go-to’s, especially one "with some salt, some bubbles. 20 minutes, 10 minutes."

"I found that like for me as a writer, I really needed to get back into my journaling because I was getting all backed up in my head, and I was feeling all these things but I wasn't really able to express them.”

"Getting back into my journaling really opened a space for me, and it made me become more creative too because I was kind of stuffing that down.”

Since she is continually surrounded by such a fast-paced society, Keys is a big believer in turning inwards to fulfil her own needs.

"As a woman, I really found my grounding with my own kind of wellness rituals," she went on to admit. "I'm very attracted to rituals and creating opportunities to be connected to your inner voice."

Before concluding she also revealed the ‘key’ to balancing her career, her kids and herself after covid-19 hit and added, "I think that that was probably the most hectic part, kind of balancing between the kids on Zoom and just keeping the circle small and making sure that you were just kind of handling your business from home, and also handling the family stuff and the home stuff and all of those pieces."