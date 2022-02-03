Prince Andrew 'seriously misadvised' over Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse case

File Footage





Prince Andrew is said to be "seriously misadvised" after his move to victim blame Virginia Giuffre by accusing her of having false memories, according to his biographer.

Speaking to The Independent, Nigel Cawthrone said that the Duke of York’s legal tactics for the civil sexual assault case are similar to the ways of disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The convicted sex offender’s ways consisted of attacking her accusers’ motives and claimed that recollections of the abuse have become long distorted over time.

“He’s been seriously misadvised. First of all he went and hid behind mummy’s skirt in Balmoral and refused to have the legal papers served on him. And now they’ve adapted the same strategy that didn’t work for Ghislaine,” he said.

“If there is such a thing as false memory, I think she must be suffering from it. As is Prince Andrew. He couldn’t remember ever meeting Virginia Giuffre when there are witnesses who have seen them being together on at least five occasions.”

However, a source close to the Duke told the publication that Andrew has the right to maintain his innocence by probing Giuffre’s claims.

“The Duke is perfectly entitled to mount a legitimate defence against Ms Giuffre’s allegations, and yet trial by mob and media means he is accused of victim blaming for pointing out inconsistencies and defects on the plaintiffs claims.”