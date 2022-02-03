Queen accused of wrongly stripping Prince Andrew of royal, military patronages

File Footage





The Queen has been called out for "wrongly" stripping her son Prince Andrew from his titles and subsequently "abandoning" him.

Writing for the National Post, Lord Conrad Black called out the monarch for sidelining the Duke of York by stripping him of his royal and military patronages as he battles his sexual abuse case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

He said that the move to do so was "untimely lapse of judgment".

He also extended support to Prince Andrew, who he described was going through “serious injustice” and expressed shock over the Queen’s ability to follow others’ advice.

He said that it was “shocking" that the Queen "would submit to the hare-brained and unworldly advice of those who counselled her not only to attach a completely undeserved degree of credence to these so far unfounded allegations, but to put her own son over the side, prejudged and apparently abandoned by his family."