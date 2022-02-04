Whoopi Goldberg gets support from co-hosts after her eviction from show

Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts have spoken out in favour of the star after her eviction from the ABC show, The View.



During the January 31 episode of the show, Whoopi made an ‘offensive’ statement about the Holocaust which prompted a massive backlash against the host.

Amid all this, co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro have supported Whoopi in her difficult time as they got enraged when they heard of the ban.

Navarro defended Goldberg and told the Daily Beast, via the New York Post, "I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View," she continued to add, "This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say."

After the whole episode, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appeared on CNN and was questioned if ABC's move to terminate Goldberg was a touch overreactive, to which he replied,

"We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender." He continued to add, "I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses: ‘We need counsel culture.’ We shouldn’t cancel Whoopi because she made a mistake."

Greenblatt also disclosed, "I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it."