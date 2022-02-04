Rihanna shares a glimpse of her baby bump in first Instagram post: See

Singing sensation Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky have recently broken the internet after sharing the much-awaited news of expecting their first child together.

Amid all, Rihanna, 33, has now given fans an inside look at her growing bump in her first Instagram photo after announcing pregnancy.

In her most recent post on Wednesday, the Love on the Brain singer can be seen lifting up a football shirt to display her burgeoning tummy, letting her long, wavy hair cascade over her shoulders as she lovingly gazes at her bump.

The attire, which included long leather gloves, was the same one she wore on Jan. 25 in New York to get dinner for A$AP who was working in the recording studio.

For unversed, on Monday the couple announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City.