Jennifer Lopez admits rekindled love with Ben Affleck is 'smarter'

Jennifer Lopez says dating Ben Affleck for the second time has been 'beautiful'

Lopez admitted to PEOPLE that she was naive and made mistakes during her first relationship with Affleck.

“Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there,” Lopez, 52, admitted. “We were naïve and it got a little trampled.”

As the couple is now mature and older, it is willing to take up the risks that may come forth.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again,’” she explained.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

She added: “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she shared. “It was, ‘Oh wow, we’re not used to this and it’s really beautiful.’ But also we’re at a different point in our lives and who we were then and what we’ve done in our lives since then.”

Lopez continued, “I think people know [now] that we’re artists who are going to be around for a long time and that’s nice and they appreciate that and respect that. I feel that and I appreciate that too.”