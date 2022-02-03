Jimin gives health update to 'worried' BTS ARMY after appendicitis surgery

Jimin is sending love to his fans as he recovers from his appendicitis surgery.

Taking to fan community forum Weverse on Wednesday, Jimin wrote to the ARMY, "You were worried about it right? I'm recovering well."

"I'm worried and I'm afraid. Though, I think I will be able to leave the hospital soon! I'm recovering well. I also ate all three meals of rice (smiling emoji). Please wait a minute. I will recover my skills and go."



Jimin's message comes days after Big Hit Music made an official statement about the star's health.

"Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. "

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.