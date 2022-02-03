Gigi Hadid touches upon 'wild' bond with 'smart' daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is recounting the good and the bad from past year.

Speaking to InStyle Magazine for their March issue, the 26-year-old supermodel gushed over her one-year-old daughter Khai and devastating breakup with Zayn Malik.

The mother-of-one says Khai is "so smart" and "so aware."

"She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome," adds Gigi.

"I still can't believe it. It's wild," she adds of being a mom. "A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my God. Where did you come from?' "

Speaking about her split with on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi agreed one has to look for positivity during tough situations.

"I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it," she said.

The model finds it challenging to juggle her career and motherhood side-by-side, but adds that it is necessary for her personal health.

"Well, I'm trying to learn still, being a mom and letting myself rest. Maybe I'm better at it with work," she concluded.