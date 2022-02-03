Priyanka Chopra returns to Instagram with sunk-kissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra is back on social media after welcoming motherhood.

The star turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share a mirror-selfie in a car featuring her minimal makeup look

"The light feels right," she captioned her daylight photo.

Priyanka's post was quick to garner love from fans who sent their blessings for the new mom.

"Hello Mommy!!!" wrote one fan while another said: "So beautiful" with a heart emoticon.

"Glowwwwww," chimed a third friend, commenting on her flawless look.

Priyanka welcomed her first child with Nick Jonas via surrogate last month. The duo is currently adjusting to their new life with the baby and have requested media for privacy.

