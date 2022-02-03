Duchess Camilla's dog wins as it takes on TV star Paul O’Grady’s pup in a contest

Duchess Camilla's dog won as it took on television star Paul O’Grady’s pup in a contest to see which was better trained

Prince Charles and Camilla visited a community healthy living centre in Sheerness, Kent, at the start of a day of engagements in the county on Wednesday.

Duchess Camilla went to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s rural centre at Brands Hatch.

Sharing a video, the Prince of Wales and Duchess Twitter account wrote, "HRH’s dog, Beth, goes head to head with Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady's dog, Sausage, for a training challenge known as ‘Temptation Alley’ – where they are encouraged to ignore the treats set out on the path.



According to the statement, "Beth is crowned the winner!"



