Duchess Camilla's dog wins as it takes on TV star Paul O’Grady’s pup in a contest

Duchess Camilla's dog won as it took on television star Paul O’Grady’s pup in a contest to see which was better trained
Prince Charles and Camilla visited a community healthy living centre in Sheerness, Kent, at the start of a day of engagements in the county on Wednesday.
Duchess Camilla went to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home’s rural centre at Brands Hatch.
Sharing a video, the Prince of Wales and Duchess Twitter account wrote, "HRH’s dog, Beth, goes head to head with Battersea Ambassador Paul O'Grady's dog, Sausage, for a training challenge known as ‘Temptation Alley’ – where they are encouraged to ignore the treats set out on the path.
According to the statement, "Beth is crowned the winner!"
