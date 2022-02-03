Experts suspect Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are planning sensational move for Jubilee

Experts suspect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped for a sensational move within the same timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
This analysis has been made by royal expert Pauline Maclaren and according to Express UK.
There she claimed, "I think it would be very good for the Sussex brand as well as they really need to maintain those sort of royal connections to really validate their brand, otherwise what are they.”
"So because it might benefit them more than the actual Royal Family brand that might in fact encourage them to make a visit to top up their brand as it were with a little bit of royal shimmer and glimmer."
