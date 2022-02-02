Kate Middleton ‘already reaching out’ to Beatrice, Eugenie to take Prince Andrew’s roles

Experts suspect Kate Middleton has taken an advisory role in the midst of Prince Andrew’s fiasco and has already started reaching out to his daughter's Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in an attempt to get them to take over his patronages and roles.

This speculation has been aired by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean..

He made the claim on his personal YouTube Channel and was quoted saying, "She is mulling it over and there is good reasons why.”

"She doesn't really want to be seen hurting anyone's feelings and she had a very lengthy chat with someone very close to Prince Andrew because he does appear that the world is kicking him while he's down.”

"There's nothing more embarrassing than bumping into family members like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at an official function knowing that you've taken a post of which their father truly enjoyed being part of.”

"What I am told is that she reached out to Eugenie and Beatrice and asked their thoughts. She has the support of Prince William but is she does take it, she will be making history.”