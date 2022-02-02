Victoria Beckham and David look elegant as they enjoy night out in London

David Beckham and his sweet wife Victoria Beckham were photographed hand in hand as they enjoyed a romantic night date in London this week.

Victoria Beckham came close to enjoying a mini Spice Girls reunion with Melanie Chisholm after having a romantic stroll with her hubby.

The 47-year-old style queen and her footballer husband enjoyed a date night at private members club Oswald’s in Mayfair, while Mel dined upstairs at la Loma with Jools Holland and friends.



The former bandmates were pictured leaving the same building after a night out in London.

The singer-turned-designer appeared to be living up to her ‘Posh’ moniker as she dressed head to toe in a stylish black shirt, pencil trousers and matching floor-length coat.



Victoria opted for black flats to finish her look and added her signature sunglasses. Ex-Manchester United and England midfielder Beckham looked dapper, complimenting her in a black suit and pinstripe shirt.