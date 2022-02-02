Indian TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged to beau Vishal Singh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' fame is engaged to costar Vishal Singh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 15 fame on Wednesday announced her engagement with beau Vishal Singh.

Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu on the hit serial, flaunted her massive engagement ring in announcement pictures posted by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

Seen hugging it out in the adorable pictures, the couple simply captioned the post, “It’s official,” with a ring and heart emoji to drive the message home.

One of the pictures also shows Singh going down on one knee with a bouquet of flowers and the ring in his hand.

The newly-engaged Bhattacharjee also couldn’t hide her excitement and left a sweet message under Singh’s post, writing, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy… I love you Vishuuu.”

Bhattacharjee was most recently seen as a contestant on the hit reality show Bigg Boss Season 15.