Indian TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee engaged to beau Vishal Singh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 15 fame on Wednesday announced her engagement with beau Vishal Singh.
Bhattacharjee, known for her role as Gopi Bahu on the hit serial, flaunted her massive engagement ring in announcement pictures posted by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday.
Seen hugging it out in the adorable pictures, the couple simply captioned the post, “It’s official,” with a ring and heart emoji to drive the message home.
One of the pictures also shows Singh going down on one knee with a bouquet of flowers and the ring in his hand.
The newly-engaged Bhattacharjee also couldn’t hide her excitement and left a sweet message under Singh’s post, writing, “Yayyyy. Finallyyyyy… I love you Vishuuu.”
Bhattacharjee was most recently seen as a contestant on the hit reality show Bigg Boss Season 15.
Shia LaBeouf is expecting his first child with former wife Mia Goth, with whom he reunited in the past year
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s untimely death has officially been ruled as a suicide following an autopsy
The Firm's new profile on Prince Andrew reflects new changes to the Duke of York's title
Kate Middleton made Prince George and Princess Charlotte bond on first day of school
Kate Middleton said, “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union"
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed get criticism for their choice of clothes