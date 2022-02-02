Megan Thee Stallion sparks frenzy over desire to collaborate with Adele

Lyricist and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion has taken fans by surprise after voicing her excitement over her upcoming.

The singer broke the news in a candid interview with People magazine and started off by raving over her desire to collab with Adele.

The conversation arose while Megan was asked about the viral TikTok viral video.

Megan excitedly told her audience, "Oh my God. Yes. I've seen it," and even left her fans in a frenzy over the though that, "If Adele wants me to come get on the track, be the dancer, I'm there, I'm here for it. Somebody tell her to call me because I'm ready!"

Megan has collaborated with a number of Hollywood A-listers up till now and it seems she keen to add Adele to her list of famed collaborators, which include Rihanna and Beyonce.