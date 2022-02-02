Prince, Paris Jackson show up for musical dedicated to late father Michael Jackson

Prince and Paris Jackson attended the opening night of MJ: The Musical which celebrates Michael Jackson's career

Prince and Paris Jackson on Tuesday stepped out to attend the opening night of MJ: The Musical, a Broadway production celebrating their late father Michael Jackson’s stellar career, reported People.

The siblings looked stylish for the opening with Prince, seen in a grey suit, and Paris, in a red dress, posing in front of a poster of the musical at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Paris, 23, specially flew to New York to attend the show, and even posed alongside her cousin TJ Jackson, the son of Tito Jackson, Michael’s brother and a member of the Jackson 5.

MJ: The Musical , the first Broadway opening of 2022, was attended by a number of known faces, including, Spike Lee, Kenny Ortega, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tamron Hall, Princess Sarah Culberson of Sierra Leone, Peloton instructor Ally Love, and Joel Grey among others.

According to People, MJ: The Musical focuses on the iconic singer’s creative process during his 1992 Dangerous Tour, and features over 25 of Michael’s biggest hits.