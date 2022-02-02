Snoop Dog shares social media plea for missing dog Frank

Rapper and lyricist Snoop Dog has taken to his official Instagram account to issue a call for information regarding his missing dog Frank.

The pup, Grey French bulldog went missing on January 30th and has Snoop worried out of his mind.

The post was shared on social media just a couple of hours ago and includes breed information, contact details and even his last known location.

The picture however is the kicker and tugged at the heartstrings of much of his fan base.

It also included a caption that read, “Our dog Frak went missing on January 30th 2022 in South LA (49th St/ Figueroa) He is a Grey French bulldog. If you see him please DM me”.



For those unaware, Snoop Dog is a renowned animal lover and even hosts events like the Puppy Bowl XVIII which is slated to be held on February 13th this year.