David Beckham 'impressed' Victoria Beckham with expensive wine

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had an urban romantic affair!

The 46-year-old former footballer reveals in a new interview that the duo used to order the most expensive wine in every restaurant they would go to.

He said: "I'm from the East End of London so I only saw my mum and dad drinking either Blue Nun and Lambrusco, that's as good as it really got.

"When me and Victoria first started dating we used to go to this restaurant in the Midland Hotel in Manchester called The French Restaurant. It was very fancy, we used to go in there and sit in the corner and we used to order the most expensive bottle of champagne and the most expensive bottle of wine. Not knowing what we were drinking.

He continued, before confessing that wife Victoria Beckham is a better wine taster than he is. "We just wanted to have a nice night out and wanted to drink something great. Even though we had no idea what we were drinking. And I think that was my first introduction into tasting a great wine. I want to say it was either a '62 or '67 Latour. That was my first introduction into tasting something that I thought was great. Even though I had no idea whether it was great or not, I knew I was tasting something special."

"At that point, I was still a professional player so I was never really a big drinker. I used to have a glass of wine every now and again. But I never drank throughout my career."