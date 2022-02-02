Lamar Odom still longs for Khloe Kardashian, 'dreams' about her often

Lamar Odom wishes to mend things with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA Champion, who currently stars in reality show Celebrity Big Brother, tells his housemate Todrick Hall that he still dreams of the Good American founder.

“I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” he said, stating that Khloe has been his“one and only” wife.

He continued: “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.”

This comes after a similar interview SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in 2021, where he expressed regret of hurting Kardashian.

“Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don’t really talk any longer,” the NBA Champion said on in May 2021. “I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

Odom and Khloe got married only a few weeks after dating in 2009. The couple called it quits in 2013 because of the former NBA player's substance abuse issues.