Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor beam with happiness in new photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one happy Bollywood couple.

The couple, who is rumoured to tie the knot in April, posed for a sweet selfie alongside their assistant chef Shastry. In the photo, Ranbir could be spotted happily embracing Alia, who glows in a beige shawl.

Sharing the post, Shastry wrote, "Two years ago, I started out by assisting @chefharsh as a Private Chef for you @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor. It’s now been 6 months since I started cooking for y’all and it’s been an exciting and learning experience every single day since. Looking forward to cooking you crazier meals now! @chefharsh, all this isn’t possible without your constant support, guidance and most of all, trust. #privatechef #PandaGang."

Take a look:



