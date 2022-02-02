Cillian Murphy says Peaky Blinders final season felt 'sad' without Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy is touching upon shooting Peaky Blinders without his beloved co-star Helen McCrory.

Speaking to New Esquire ahead of the release of the final season of the show, the actor shared that the whole cast was just 'reeling' through the grief of losing the actor to COVID-19.

"I've never lost anyone like that — who was young and a friend. It was very confusing. But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person," he began.

"We were just reeling throughout the whole thing. She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her."

Murphy went on the praise the star's bravery and courage throughout her life: "The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn't for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it."

Cillian continued: "She was inspirational. People throw that word around, but she genuinely was. Her values, the way she dealt with her kids and Damian [Lewis, her husband of 14 years]... She cares about everybody."

"It's just... I still can't believe she's not here. It doesn't make sense," grieved the star.

