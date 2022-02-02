Adele dismisses rumours, confirms BRIT Awards 2022 performance

British singer-songwriter Adele has dismissed rumours she has pulled out of the BRIT Awards 2022, saying she will be performing next week.
The Someone Like You singer took to Instagram and confirmed the exciting news.
Sharing her stunning photo, Adele said, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!”
She also revealed she will be making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show while back in the city.
“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” Adele further said.
The BRIT Awards 2022 will be taking place on Tuesday, February 8 in London.
Last month, Adele postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts because half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic caused delivery delays, according to the Reuters.
