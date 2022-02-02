Lionel Richie leaves his European fans disappointed

Lionel Richie said on Tuesday he was cancelling his upcoming European summer tour concerts due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
"As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew," the "Hello" and "Dancing on the Ceiling" hitmaker said on his Twitter page.
"I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely."
Among the performances cancelled was Richie's appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in Britain in June.
The 72-year-old is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas and New Orleans over coming weeks, according to his website.
Even with their on-going problems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still want to return to the UK
Sabeeka Imam has been getting acid attack threats
Meghan Markle once ran a lifestyle blog which she shut down months before her engagement to Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative deal with Spotify seems to have become a bit difficult for both parties...
Bill Cosby's lawyer asked the US Supreme Court to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his sex assault case
Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for her comments on the Holocaust saying it "was not about race"