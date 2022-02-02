Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch 'The Fallout'

Hailey Bieber on Tuesday asked her fans to watch "The Fallout", a movie that released on HBO Max recently.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a photo of her TV screen and wrote, "Soo incredibly good. Must must watch!."

Earlier, she used her Instagram account to seek justice for Lauren Smith-Fields.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the supermodel shared information regarding the deceased and the circumstances of her death.

Hailey's social media posts came a day after the Bridgeport, Conn. police officer who was a supervisor on the case of Lauren Smith-Fields retired amid a national controversy over the department’s investigation into the 23-year-old Black woman’s death.



