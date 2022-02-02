 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch 'The Fallout'

"The Fallout" released on HBO Max last month

By Web Desk
February 02, 2022
Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch The Fallout

Hailey Bieber on Tuesday asked her fans to watch  "The Fallout", a movie that released on HBO Max  recently.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared  a photo of her TV screen and  wrote, "Soo incredibly good. Must must watch!."

Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch The Fallout

Earlier, she used her Instagram account to seek justice for Lauren Smith-Fields.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the supermodel shared information regarding the deceased and the circumstances of her death.

Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch The Fallout

Hailey's social media posts came a day after the Bridgeport, Conn. police officer who was a supervisor on the case of Lauren Smith-Fields retired amid a national controversy over the department’s investigation into the 23-year-old Black woman’s death.

Hailey Bieber wants her fans to watch The Fallout