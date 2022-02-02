Prince Charles hears about impact of hate crime towards Chinese in London

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla visited London's Chinatown on Tuesday as they celebrated the new lunar Year of the Tiger.

During their visit, they met members of the local community and visited some of the fantastic businesses located in the busy area of London.

During a meeting with members of the local community and representatives from the police, The Prince of Wales heard about the impact of hate crime towards the Chinese and wider East and South-East Asian Communities, and what is being done to combat it.

In a message posted on the couple's social media account, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess wrote, "The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness."