Meghan Markle gave up ‘passion project’ before marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle once ran a lifestyle blog which she shut down months before her engagement to Prince Harry

According to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of Sussex ran a lifestyle blog titled The Tig, and penned a heartfelt farewell note for her regular readers before shutting it down in 2017 months prior to her high-profile engagement.

“To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig,” read Markle’s note.

She had gone on to pen, “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.”

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world’,” the note went on.

She concluded the note with some words of wisdom, writing, “Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

The blog, launched in 2014, served as a platform for Markle to share fashion, travel, beauty, and cooking tips in addition to interviews with several inspiration women.