Ranveer Singh reveals his plans to focus on more family-drama films

Ranveer Singh, while spilling beans on his plans for future, revealed that he is going do more family entertainer projects.

The 36-year-old will soon be seen in several comedy/drama films including Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

During his conversation with Mid-Day, the Padmaavat actor said that he wants his films to be enjoyed by a wider audience due to which he has decided to stick to his usual family entertainers.

“I’m going through a phase where I want to focus my energies on telling stories that can be received seamlessly by the widest spectrum of audience,” said the Sooryavanshi actor.

Getting candid about his decision, Singh said, “I have become more family-oriented as a person, as the years have gone by. I’ve realised that my circle has become smaller.”

“Right now, I cherish the films that I can watch with my in-laws, parents, and kids in the family,” he added.

On the work front, the actor recently hit box office with his sports-drama 83, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He is also gearing up for remake of 2005 Anniyan.