Lady Gaga returns with much-anticipated Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has recently announced the return of her Jazz and Piano residency since then fans have become desperate to see the performance.



Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old pop diva shared the news with her 218.7M social media followers that she was returning to Las Vegas for nine more dates spanning April 14-May 1.







She captioned it, “ Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at ParkMGM’s Dolby Live! Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at gagavegas.com for early ticket access tomorrow, Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT.”

For unversed, Gaga introduced Jazz & Piano in January 2019 alongside her critically-acclaimed Enigma residency which began in December 2018. Both shows were supposed to return in spring 2020.

However owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were cancelled. Soon after the release of Love For Sale, Gaga returned to her Jazz & Piano event for a nine-date run in October 2021.