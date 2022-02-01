Prince William, Kate Middleton ruffle some feathers after new reports

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly ruffled some feathers in their London circle and left them "aghast" when it was reported that the couple could be gearing up for a major move from Kensington Palace.

As per sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shocked those in their inner circle as it seemed strange for the couple to leave their massive abode.

The Telegraph writes: "Their London circle is aghast – what’s wrong with Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom weekend house in Norfolk? – and so, too, are their green-welly friends, who consider this corner of Berkshire as not proper countryside and horribly naff."

However, a source told the paper: "People can be very snotty about that area west of London, but that mainly comes out of ignorance.

"It’s picturesque and also meaningfully close to town, unlike other parts of the Home Counties."

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to ‘permanently’ move to Windsor in a bid to give support Queen Elizabeth II and raise their children.

It was earlier reported, Prince William and Kate made the decision as they felt that their Kensington residence is ‘claustrophobic.’