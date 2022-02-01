Here’s how Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky swept her off her feet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child after the rapper swept the beauty mogul off her feet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child but how exactly did the rapper sweep the music and beauty mogul off her feet? A source close to the couple has all the deets!

After the news of Rihanna’s pregnancy first dropped on Monday, a close source told People that “a lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it.”

“From the very beginning, he's doted on her. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time,” the source spilled, adding that they share a great equation filled with laughter.

“They always have fun together. They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives,” the source added.

Another insider said that starting a family was the ‘natural next step’ for them after having known each other through music.

“At the start of their relationship, each knew and respected the other through music, their collaboration and their other work,” said the insider, adding, “It has grown from there.”

“He admired her and was even awed by her. He was eager to start a relationship and felt she was worth waiting for,” they added.

Rihanna and Rocky broke the internet on Monday with photos of them strolling in New York City with the Diamonds singer’s baby bump on full display.

The couple were first confirmed to be dating in November 2020 with rumours about them going around since July 2020.