Kanye West busy working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson for Donda 2

The 44-year-old rapper is reportedly working everyday with sexual assault accused singer Marilyn Manson for the second version of the album, named after West's mother.

Brian Warner, one of the rapper's collaborators says, “I see Marilyn a lot in the studio,” producer Digital Nas tells Rolling Stone. “Like, every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is there working on Donda 2.“

Marilyn Manson came under fire when actress Evan Rachel Wood and more women accused him of rape, physical assault, and mental cruelty. As a result, most of his associations, including Manson’s manager, booking agent, record label cut ties with the singer.

Donda 2 is out on February 22, 2022.