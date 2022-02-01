Rihanna is 'so excited to be a mom', always celebrated pregnant women

Rihanna is 'so excited to be a mom', 'loving' all the changes

Rihanna cannot wait to become one doting mother.

The singer was spotted on the streets of New York, hand-in-hand with her rapper boyfriend, while she flaunted her big baby bump.

An insider close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the duo is thrilled to welcome parenthood and is ready for the responsibility.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source says. "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

Adds the insider, "Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

Adding how Rocky makes her feel special, the source touches upon the rapper's over-the-top romantic gestures.

"A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it," adds the source. "He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

A second insider says the couple "live together now and seem beyond happy" and that their "friends are excited too" about the pregnancy.

"Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents," concludes the source.