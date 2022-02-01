Spotify’s CEO caves into pressures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s misinformation claim

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell statement has officially pressured a response from the CEO of Spotify himself.



Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has officially resigned to the pressure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s misinformation statement.

In a statement of his own Mr Ek acknowledged the dangers of misinformation and accepted that the platform has “an obligation to do more to provide balance.”



The statement also went on to read, "You’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days about our platform policies and the lines we have drawn between what is acceptable and what is not.”

"We have had rules in place for many years but admittedly, we haven’t been transparent around the policies that guide our content more broadly. This, in turn, led to questions around their application to serious issues including COVID-19.”

"Based on the feedback over the last several weeks, it’s become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

"These issues are incredibly complex. We’ve heard you – especially those from the medical and scientific communities – and are taking the following steps."