Salman Khan reveals he is in contact with late Bigg Boss alum Sidharth Shukla’s mother

Salman Khan remembered the late Sidharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 15 season finale

Salman Khan revealed on the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday that he’s in contact with late Sidharth Shukla’s mother since his untimely demise in September 2021.

Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 passed away on September 2 following a massive heart attack, and was remembered on the day of the season 15 finale by Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, also a Bigg Boss alum.

Talking to Gill about her progress following Shukla’s death, Khan said, “I know it has been difficult for you. For everyone but more so for Sidharth Shukla's mother and you.”

He went on to add, “I talk to Sidharth's mom. I call her. Now you just move on. Do your work and enjoy your life.”

Khan also lauded Gill’s courage during the difficult time following Shukla’s passing, and said, “I am happy to see Shehnaaz move on in life. I have a feeling that she will go ahead in life. Now, all you need to do is move on, your whole life lies ahead of you. Just need to move on, move on.”