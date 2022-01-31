Maker of Prince Charles’ £200,000 crown hasn’t been paid till now: report

Reports reveal the maker of Prince Charles’ £200,000 coronation crown was never paid in full, to this day.



Not only was the crown made to order, and considered a rush job, the traditional coronet worn by King Edward VIII, the Queen’s uncle was taken out of the country before Charles was to be crown King.

As a result, Senior Vice President of Global Precious Metal Corporation, David R Mason was never awarded any payment for his efforts.

To make matters worse, the company that commissioned the crown ended up ‘gifting’ the crown without providing the maker with any compensation whatsoever.

The coronet itself was made to fit and had to take into account the prince’s thick hair, and distinctive ears.

He explained the situation to Channel 5’s Secrets of The Royal Palaces and was quoted saying, “We didn’t get paid. With all the gold samples and the gold orbs, it was more than £200,000 worth of gold. We did send our usual chaser notices but we were unsuccessful in getting paid for it.”

What makes the crown even more special, other than its staggering price tag is the fact that it contains a ping pong ball on the orb.

The maker even explained his inspiration for the decision and told the segment’s hosts, “I happened to be watching a ping pong game on television and the thought came to me.”

“But of course, there was no way we could remove the ping pong ball from inside without destroying the gold. In fact, the ping pong ball is still there.”