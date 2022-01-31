Nicolas Coughlan decides to not entertain mean comments about her body

Nicola Coughlan is not entertaining mean comments about her appearance as she just asked people to keep their opinions of her to themselves.

The actor, who is known for her Penelope Featherington role in Bridgerton, recently penned down a lengthy note to call out people body-shaming her.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Derry Girls actor dropped her mirror selfie to respond to trolls.

“Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” she expressed in the captions.

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,” added the 35-year-old actor.

“If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly,” she ended the note while adding a few words of appreciation for her pretty blonde hairs.