John Mulaney is all set to join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club as host

Comedian John Mulaney is all set to return to hosting duties for the Saturday Night Live show in February. The writer will be joining the prestigious Five-Timers club on the show.

On Saturday, it was announced that the 39-year-old comedian will return to SNL hosting and he will be joined by musical guest LCD Soundsystem in the next runs of the show.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mulaney wrote, "And just like that…" as he announced his upcoming hosting gig.

The show’s Five-Timers club includes other famous celebrities including, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and Scarlett Johansson, to name a few. Paul Rudd is the latest member to join the club after hosting for the fifth time in December.