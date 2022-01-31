Royal family reportedly set for big reunion for Commonwealth Day

The British Royal Family may finally get a chance to reunite after two years of pandemic at Commonwealth Day

The British Royal Family may finally get a chance to reunite after two years of being pulled apart by the pandemic after a Commonwealth Day service was announced this week.

After scaling down many key occasions, the royal family is all set to mark the Commonwealth Day 2022, with The Commonwealth’s official Twitter account sharing, “"#CommonwealthDay 2022 will be celebrated on 14 March with a service held at Westminster Abbey and virtual events.”

“Given that it is Her Majesty's Jubilee Year, there will be a special focus on the role service plays in the lives of people and communities across the #Commonwealth,” the tweet further read.

While it remains unclear whether members of the royal family will be in attendance, the annual event has seen the presence of the Queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex in the past.

The family marked the day last year with a special appearance on the BBC’s Commonwealth Day programme after the annual service was cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.