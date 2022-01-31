Vicky Kaushal asks ‘what’s next’ after wrapping up his film with Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal never fails at entertaining fans with his awesome jamming reels and interesting work updates. The actor, who has been busy with his upcoming projects, recently set internet ablaze with his latest picture.

On Monday, the URI: The Surgical Strike actor turned to his Instagram handle and dropped a stunning picture of himself flaunting his new haircut.

The Sardar Udham actor looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and cargos as he posed for the camera. He shared the picture with caption, ‘What’s next?’

While the post left his millions of fans gushing over his dramatic new look, some fans took to the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

One of the fans wrote, “That haircut, damn.” Another fan commented, “Listen Vicku, this much hotness means cannot able to handle! OMG!!” Some fans were even seen teasing him to have kids with his wife Katrina Kaif.

The Raazi actor’s post has come just days after he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan. In an IG post, Vicky announced the wrap up of his yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar film and wrote, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!”

He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”